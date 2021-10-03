KUNTZ - Mary Ann

(nee Kempker)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Kuntz; dearest mother of the late Pamela M. Henel; grandmother of Brittany Christine Henel; great-grandmother of Oriana Skye and Paityn Rain Wendel. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at:www.eriecountycremationservice.com







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.