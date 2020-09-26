Gorski - Mary L. "Mona"
(nee Beyer)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Gorski; loving step mother of Mark (Maureen) Gorski and Scott (Michelle) Gorski; cherished grandmother of Riley (Louis) Vertino, Hannah Gorski, Joshua Gorski and Matthew Gorski; adored great-grandmother of Louis Vertino III; dear sister of the late Andrew Beyer, Rita Marsillio, Carol Pankow and Eliza- beth Wheeler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, 12-3 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J.
KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450
South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 AM (please assemble at Church).Mona was a previous board member of Lackawanna Little Loop Football. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com