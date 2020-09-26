Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary L. "Mona" Gorski
Gorski - Mary L. "Mona"
(nee Beyer)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Gorski; loving step mother of Mark (Maureen) Gorski and Scott (Michelle) Gorski; cherished grandmother of Riley (Louis) Vertino, Hannah Gorski, Joshua Gorski and Matthew Gorski; adored great-grandmother of Louis Vertino III; dear sister of the late Andrew Beyer, Rita Marsillio, Carol Pankow and Eliza- beth Wheeler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, 12-3 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J.
KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450
South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 AM (please assemble at Church).Mona was a previous board member of Lackawanna Little Loop Football. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.