NISBET - Mary L. (nee Longo)

November 27, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Wife of the late Robert Nisbet; beloved mother of Daniel (Deborah) Lyle, Harvey Lyle, and Rex (Kathleen) Lyle; loving grandmother of Rodney, Brian, Miranda and Victoria Lyle; dear sister of Anna Jane Stribrny; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.