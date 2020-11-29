Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary L. NISBET
NISBET - Mary L. (nee Longo)
November 27, 2020, of North Tonawanda. Wife of the late Robert Nisbet; beloved mother of Daniel (Deborah) Lyle, Harvey Lyle, and Rex (Kathleen) Lyle; loving grandmother of Rodney, Brian, Miranda and Victoria Lyle; dear sister of Anna Jane Stribrny; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.