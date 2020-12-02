SCOTT - Mary L. (nee Green)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Scott Sr. Devoted mother of Danessia M. (Christopher Warren) Scott-Warren Esq., Honorable Daniel U. (Christie) Scott, and the late Dorothy Scott-DeBose, Betty Lee, Daisy Mae, Havana Louise, Helen Marie, Cecelia Ann, Daniel Jr., Mary Louise, Annie Marie, Daniel Uviel and Danviel Marie Scott. Cherished grandmother of John L. Daniel, Johnessia, and Baretta DeBose, Jordan, Casey, Kevyn Edward, Brianna Louise, Trey Daniel, Shea Marie, Marisa Taylor, Camryn Reilly, Sierra Quinn, and Rory Parker Warren, Miranda, Audrey, Daniel E. and Jillian Scott, and step-grandson Stephen Bower; loving daughter of the late David and Daisy Green; dear sister of the late David (late Edna) Green Jr. and the late Mary Alice Green; aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. Mary was in nursing at Buffalo General Hospital. She later became a homemaker, and when she retired, she became a baker. She was an active member of St. Matthew's Legion of Mary and the St. Gerard's Women's Auxiliary. Friends and family are welcome to visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, Thursday, December 3rd from 4-8 PM. PURSUANT TO NYS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 5th at 12 o'clock at St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Mass will be live streamed via Facebook. Interment at Harris Hill Cemetery FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.