Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Frances LANTZY
FUNERAL HOME
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
LANTZY - Mary Frances
(nee Monaghan)
Of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on March 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William L. Lantzy. She is survived by her children Michael (Charlotte) Sims, Anne (Daniel) Costello, Lawrence Sims and stepson Raymond (Katherine) Lantzy; nieces Maria (Raymond) Wrafter and Debra (David Reagan) Moss; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and cherished lifelong friend, Lillian Shattner. Mary was predeceased by her sister Charlotte (Barry) Moss; stepchildren William and Thomas Lantzy; Susan (Gregory) Sowash; nephew Barry T. Moss and ex-husband the late George F. Sims. After moving to Florida in 1990, she spent her summers in Angola, New York. Friends may call Sunday, March 27th, from 3 PM - 6 PM, at ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 28th, at 12 Noon, in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY. Please assemble at the church.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
Palms West Funeral Home and Crematory
110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm, FL
Mar
21
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church
11800 Lake Worth Road, Wellington, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mary was a wonderful lady who I always enjoyed talking with..
Linda Pawloski
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results