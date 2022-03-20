LANTZY - Mary Frances

(nee Monaghan)

Of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on March 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William L. Lantzy. She is survived by her children Michael (Charlotte) Sims, Anne (Daniel) Costello, Lawrence Sims and stepson Raymond (Katherine) Lantzy; nieces Maria (Raymond) Wrafter and Debra (David Reagan) Moss; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and cherished lifelong friend, Lillian Shattner. Mary was predeceased by her sister Charlotte (Barry) Moss; stepchildren William and Thomas Lantzy; Susan (Gregory) Sowash; nephew Barry T. Moss and ex-husband the late George F. Sims. After moving to Florida in 1990, she spent her summers in Angola, New York. Friends may call Sunday, March 27th, from 3 PM - 6 PM, at ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 28th, at 12 Noon, in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY. Please assemble at the church.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.