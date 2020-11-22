Menu
Mary LaPORTA
LaPORTA - Mary (nee Harhigh)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas LaPorta; devoted mother of Michele (Len) Pastorelli and the late Donna (Michael) Kilgallon and the late Thomas M. LaPorta; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Sal) Castiglione and Michael (Shannon) Pastorelli; adored great-grandmother of Vincenzo, Gia and Mariella; loving daughter of the late John and Mary Harhigh; dear sister of Pearl (late Fred) Buzalski, Leroy Harhigh and the late Andrew, John, William Harhigh and Margaret Slisz, Dorothy Gurowicz and Audrey Dale; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private Service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
