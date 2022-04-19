Menu
Mary C. LAWN
LAWN - Mary C. (nee Quigley)
Passed away April 17, 2022. Beloved wife of Ronan Lawn. Dear mother of Lucy (Rick) Licursi and Carolyn (Kyle) Doody. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Brandon, Maeve and Addison. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Davitt) Quigley. Sister of Patrick (late Margaret) Quigley and Ann Rita (Seamus) Kilmurray. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 20th at 9:00 AM at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, April 19th from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Online condolences at
www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
