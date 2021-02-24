Menu
Mary S. LIBERATORE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
LIBERATORE - Mary S.
(nee Coppola)
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Erminio Liberatore. Devoted mother of Maria (Sean) Hanley and the late Joseph (Janice) Liberatore. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Melanie Williams) Liberatore, Jr., Geoffrey Liberatore, Amanda (Joe Rotino) Liberatore, Krystyna (Andrew) Masterson, Sean Hanley, Jr., E. Michael (Danielle) Hanley and Nicholas Liberatore. Adored great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Giacinto and Giuseppina Coppola. Dear sister of Frank (Carmella) Coppola and the late Rosaria Coppola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Feb
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Road, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My lovely Godmother, always made me laugh as a child, Commare Mary, I will never forget you.
Jane Shumaker
Family
February 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Mary when I was a little girl and we would go trick or treating in the neighborhood and she would be dressed up with her witch hat and black tooth to make it fun for us. I will always remember her fondly! Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Heather (Curren) Koller and Family
February 25, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Maria & Sean and family. I have such fond memories of Mary from Royal York. Thoughts and prayers.
Jill Baldassi
February 25, 2021
Dear Maria and family sincere sympathy and prayers in the loss of your beloved mother Mary. Her legacy lives on thru you and your family. RIP Mary with Erminio God bless and May Gods eternal light shine upon them.
Janice Curren
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great lady and loved her laugh and smile. Victor Liberta and family
Linda Liberta
February 25, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss, I remember growing up across the street from you, what a kind and wonderful person your mom was, and I never forgot how she was my Moms model for her Cosmotolegy boards . May your beautiful memories help ease your pain Our Moms, Dads and siblings are neighbors again in heaven!
Kim Cornell
February 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother
Bob and Debi Kolasa
February 24, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Dawn - AZLA
February 24, 2021
Maria, Sean and Family, Sending thoughts and prayers to your family. With Sympathy, Donna Urbanski
Donna Urbanski
February 24, 2021
Dear Maria and family, my heart hurts for the pain you are going through. Mary and Erminio were like parents to me for over ten years and I loved you alll of you very much.. RIP sweet Mary Give Erminio and Joey a hug for me.
Nancy J Howell
February 24, 2021
