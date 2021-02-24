LIBERATORE - Mary S.
(nee Coppola)
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Erminio Liberatore. Devoted mother of Maria (Sean) Hanley and the late Joseph (Janice) Liberatore. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Melanie Williams) Liberatore, Jr., Geoffrey Liberatore, Amanda (Joe Rotino) Liberatore, Krystyna (Andrew) Masterson, Sean Hanley, Jr., E. Michael (Danielle) Hanley and Nicholas Liberatore. Adored great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Giacinto and Giuseppina Coppola. Dear sister of Frank (Carmella) Coppola and the late Rosaria Coppola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.