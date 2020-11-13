DYSINGER - Mary Lou

(nee Rohring)

Age 85, of the Town of Wilson. Wife of Morton Dysinger died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Mary Lou was born on April 22, 1935, in Wilson, NY. She was the daughter of the late Chester and the late Nora (Hurtgam) Rohring. She married Morton Dysinger on October 10, 1953. Mary Lou was employed by Harrison Radiator Division of GM as an assembly line worker retiring after 20 years. Her and Morton are members of St. Peter Lutheran Church at North Ridge. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas for over 20 years, she was very family oriented and loved spending time with her entire family. She is survived by her husband, Morton Dysinger; two daughters, Theresa (Robert) Bentley of Lockport, NY and Rosemary (Randy) Kroening of Wilson; her grandchildren, Nicolette Bezek (Joe Scibilia) and Joel (Ashley) Bezek and Joseph Davis; step-grandchildren, Alexis (Marlon) Gammon, Kayla Bentley and Dean (Erin) Davis; she was predeceased by her brothers, Delbert and Floyd Rohring. Family and friends may call on SUNDAY, from 3-7 PM, at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY 14131. Funeral Services will be held on MONDAY, in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Cambria, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South. Wilson Volunteer Fire Co. Memorial Fund, 4194 Chestnut Rd., Wilson, NY 14172-0609, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church at North Ridge, 4169 Church Rd., Lockport, NY 14094. Share condolences online at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 13, 2020.