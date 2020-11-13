KESSEL - Mary Lou

(nee Hassett)

November 10, 2020, of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kessel; dear mother of Michelle (Thomas) Stacey and the late Michael Kessel; grandmother of David (Shaina) Stacey; Laura (Bulent) Dincer; great-grandmother of Cameron, Caleb, Emre, Damien, Devren, Evren and Bryce; sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Tropp; dear aunt of Christina and Dana; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 12 Noon to 2 PM, at the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday 10 AM, at Saint John Paul II Parish, Lakeview. Please assemble at church. Face mask required.







