KORZAK - Mary Lou
102, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 in Elderwood at Wheatfield. Born in Clarksburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Celestino and Louisa (Cabal) Hevia; and beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Korzak, whom she married on November 24, 1945 in the former Our Lady of Lebanon Church. Mrs. Korzak is survived by her children, Margaret L. (late Steven) Palka, John J. (Deborah) Korzak and David J. (Theresa) Korzak; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by her two brothers, James (late Rose) Hevia and Joseph (late Josephine) Hevia. Mary Lou was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. John De LaSalle Church in Niagara Falls. Her life centered around her family who will miss her dearly. Funeral Services with interment to follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery will take place privately for Mrs. Korzak's family. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced in St. John De LaSalle Church. Memorial offerings may be made to the Our Lady of Angels Association, P.O. Box 1918, Niagara University, NY 14109. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
