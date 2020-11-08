MATTHEWS - Mary Lou
(nee Cicatello)
Of Elma; entered into rest November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Matthews; devoted mother of Ronald (Brenda) Matthews. Cherished grandmother of Tara (Guillermo) Cuevas; loving daughter of the late Matteo and Angeline Cicatello; dear sister of the late Christine (late Samuel) Lomonaco, late Samuel (late Angeline) Cicatello, late Anna Cicatello, late Laura (late John) Scime, late August (late Jeanette) Cicatello, late Rose (late Serafino) Tomani, late Joseph (Ruth) Cicatello and the late Thomas Cicatello; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, on Thursday morning, at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church) Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Orchard Park. Mary Lou was a 1952 graduate of Bishop McMahon High School where she majored in Business and excelled in track events as a sprinter. Prior to her marriage to her late husband Frank, Mary Lou worked as a secretary for a Psychiatrist. After she was married, Mary Lou was primarily a homemaker and became a Notary Public working from home, worked as a teacher's aide with the Iroquois Central Elementary School, served for many years with the Blossom Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a Den Mother for the Elma Cub Scouts and from 1986 until 2014 she cared for her disabled brother Thomas. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.