Mary Lou YOUNG
YOUNG - Mary Lou
Of Buffalo, NY, October 3, 2020, beloved mother of Michael Young; dear sister of Caroline (Peter) Bella, the late Clarence (late Agnes), Thelma (late Henry) Herman, Alice (late Edward) Staufenberger, George (late Melinda), Marjorie (late Edward) Marszalkowski, Phyllis (late Raymond) Strader, Philip (Barbara); survived by the Robert Ferris family and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, on Thursday at 11 AM. Family present Wednesday 2-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
