KNEER - Mary Louise
(nee Kuhn)
Of Grand Island, NY, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William Kneer, and dearest mother of William (Barbara) Kneer of Cody, Wyoming, the late Jeffrey (Margaret) Kneer of Getzville, NY, Christine (Alan) Gustafson of Florida, and John (Patricia) Kneer of Grand Island; also survived by her brother Fred "Fritz" (Marie) Kuhn. Mary was born on January 4, 1922 to Fred and Marie (nee Kohler) Kuhn. She attended Kibler High School where she met her future husband, William Kneer, to whom she was a huge support as he attended UB Medical School and subsequently established his OBGYN practice in the Kenmore/Tonawanda area. Mary is lovingly remembered for her cheerful spirit which won her many friends. She was an avid golfer and continued until she was 90. She won prizes for her Halloween/party costumes at Cove Cay in FL, as well as at Blocher Homes Assisted Living in Williamsville, NY. She was generous, loving and fun to be with. The 4th of July celebrations at their river home bring back many fond memories. Mary loved her family very much, and they feel blessed to have had her in their lives. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Jeffrey; and two brothers, Vincent (late Jane) and Allan (Lorraine) Kuhn. Her passing is mourned by eleven grandchildren, Will Kneer, Ana Dylewski, Robert, Dan, Tim and Jeffrey Jr., Kneer, Jennifer, Alan and Eric Gustafson, Jonathan and Mary Kneer; as well as thirteen great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1453 Staley Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share condolences online at www.rothfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.