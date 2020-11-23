WARNER - Mary Louise (nee Helf)
Age 93, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died suddenly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elwyn Charles Warner, DDS; loving mother of Richard (Linda) Warner, Ellen (late Robert) Church, Wendy (Dennis) Nebelecky, Robert (Paula) Warner, DDS, Beth (George) Breuhaus, Virginia (Michael) Chatelle, and John (Michelle) Warner; grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Thomas, Katie (Matthew) Hollenbach, Victoria Church, Jeremy Nebelecky, Alexandra, Benjamin (Sherin), and Andrew Warner, Jessica and Sara Breuhaus, Jonathan (fiance Tara), Justin, and Jordan Chatelle, Logan and Carlie Warner; great-grandmother of Scott and Jayson Thomas and one great-grandchild expected soon; daughter of the late Roy M. Helf, Sr. and Irene (nee Hemple) Helf; sister of the late Roy M. "Bus" (late Dorothy) Helf, Jr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current covid pandemic, a private service and interment will be held by the family. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Mary Lou was a 1944 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a 1948 graduate of Syracuse University. She was a member of Grove Street Christian Church in the City of Tonawanda, and was a member of the Historical Society of the Tonawandas. She volunteered for many years at Roswell Park Cancer Institute and DeGraff Memorial Hospital. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.