Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Louise WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS - Mary Louise
(nee Sheldon)
88, of Wheatfield Friday (November 13, 2020) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Mrs. Williams was born in Buffalo, New York, on July 20, 1932, to Salvador and Lucille (Panepinto) Sheldon. Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Silver Creek, where she was a former CCD teacher, and a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. In her spare time she worked at the food pantry and library. Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Williams; and brother, George Sheldon. Mary Louise is survived by her children, Robert (Debra), Ann (the late James) Yates, Russell, Paul (Mary Jo) Williams,and Mary (Alan) Foreman; sister of Thomas (Kathy) Sheldon; and sister in law of Vivian Sheldon; grandmother of Matthew, David, Patrick, Elizabeth, and Jackson; great-grandmother of three; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, at 10 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.