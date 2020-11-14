WILLIAMS - Mary Louise
(nee Sheldon)
88, of Wheatfield Friday (November 13, 2020) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Mrs. Williams was born in Buffalo, New York, on July 20, 1932, to Salvador and Lucille (Panepinto) Sheldon. Mary was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Silver Creek, where she was a former CCD teacher, and a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. In her spare time she worked at the food pantry and library. Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Williams; and brother, George Sheldon. Mary Louise is survived by her children, Robert (Debra), Ann (the late James) Yates, Russell, Paul (Mary Jo) Williams,and Mary (Alan) Foreman; sister of Thomas (Kathy) Sheldon; and sister in law of Vivian Sheldon; grandmother of Matthew, David, Patrick, Elizabeth, and Jackson; great-grandmother of three; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, at 10 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.