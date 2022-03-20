LOVERN - Mary (nee DeVincentis)Of Orchard Park, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Martin Lovern; dear mother of Paul (Laura), Robert and Mary Grace (Michael) Lettiere; cherished grandmother of Maria (Nicholas) Bond, Michael (Elle) Lettiere, Christopher, and Daniel; loving Gigi of Quinn Martin Bond; predeceased by her siblings, Emil (Catherine) and John (Joanne) DeVincentis. A private service will be held by the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at