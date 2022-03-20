LOVERN - Mary (nee DeVincentis)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Martin Lovern; dear mother of Paul (Laura), Robert and Mary Grace (Michael) Lettiere; cherished grandmother of Maria (Nicholas) Bond, Michael (Elle) Lettiere, Christopher, and Daniel; loving Gigi of Quinn Martin Bond; predeceased by her siblings, Emil (Catherine) and John (Joanne) DeVincentis. A private service will be held by the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.