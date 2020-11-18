KEANE - Mary M. (nee Walsh)
November 16, 2020. Wife of the late Richard J. Keane; mother of Kathleen M. (Richard) Gallivan, Richard J., Jr., Neil J. (Maureen), Michael J. (Lynn), Kevin J. (Dorothy) and Patrick J. (Maria) Keane; grandmother of Daniel, Cara (Bradley) Karelitz, Michael, Brian, Jordan, Neil, Maire, Caroline, Brigid, Michael, Samantha, Jack, Kevin, Liam, Aiden, Matthew, Sean, Grayce and Payton; great-grandmother of Zachary Shea and Mari Rose; sister of Sr. Sheila Marie Walsh, R. S. M. and James (Ginger) Walsh; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at St. Teresa's Church at 11. Flowers declined, Memorials may be made to Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.