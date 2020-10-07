Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary M. PANCZYKOWSKI
PANCZYKOWSKI - Mary M.
(nee Staniszewski)
Of Lackawanna, passed peacefully on September 27, 2020, at age 80, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 62 years, to John J. Panczykowski, Sr.; cherished mother of Christine (Stephen) Pokoj, John (Brandi), Catherine and Thomas (Julie) Panczykowski; dearest grandmother of Nicholas (Chelsea) Pokoj, MD, Caitlyn Panczykowski, Lexi (Joshua) Matam, Alana Zawacki and Toni (Jerry) Walton; great-grandmother of five; loving daughter of the late Eugene and Concetta (nee Marinelli) Staniszewski; survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Mary selflessly donated her body to the Jacobs School of Medicine. If so desired, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the "University of Buffalo Foundation-Anatomical Gift Program" SUNY at Buffalo, P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.