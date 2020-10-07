PANCZYKOWSKI - Mary M.

(nee Staniszewski)

Of Lackawanna, passed peacefully on September 27, 2020, at age 80, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 62 years, to John J. Panczykowski, Sr.; cherished mother of Christine (Stephen) Pokoj, John (Brandi), Catherine and Thomas (Julie) Panczykowski; dearest grandmother of Nicholas (Chelsea) Pokoj, MD, Caitlyn Panczykowski, Lexi (Joshua) Matam, Alana Zawacki and Toni (Jerry) Walton; great-grandmother of five; loving daughter of the late Eugene and Concetta (nee Marinelli) Staniszewski; survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Mary selflessly donated her body to the Jacobs School of Medicine. If so desired, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the "University of Buffalo Foundation-Anatomical Gift Program" SUNY at Buffalo, P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.