Mary M. PETTEY
PETTEY - Mary M. (nee King)
November 14, 2020, at age 69, beloved mother of Jonathan (Kristen) Mietus, Jeffrey Mietus and Brian (Susan) Mietus; loving grandmother of Katie, Sarah, Zachary and Bridget; dearest daughter of Joan (nee Endres) King and the late John E. King; dear sister of Daniel (Maribeth) King, John King, Margaret King, Christopher (Lisa) King, Matthew King, Suzanne (John) Berger, Kathleen (Thomas) Barone and Julie King; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 21st, at 10 AM in St. Louis Church (Main and Edwards St.), Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Mary's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Church
Main and Edwards St., Buffalo, New York
Amigone Funeral Home
