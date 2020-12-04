SANSONE - Mary M.
(nee Prestel)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Sansone MD; loving mother of Margaret I. O'Brien and Mary Kathryn Sansone; cherished grandmother of Anthony J. "AJ" Sansone; sister of Kathleen (James) Dammeyer, Patricia (John) Henry and Thomas (Patricia) Prestel Jr. MD; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Please understand that due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Mary's Life will be held in the future. Current Services will be held privately. Mary was a very caring and loving person, Mary was a dedicated nurse at Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Mary was a nursing educator graduating herself from Georgetown University, later earning her Master's degree from Boston University. Mary was a dedicated nurse at Children's Hospital in Buffalo NY. Memorials may be made to Canisius High School or College; at www.canisiushigh.org
or www.canisius.edu
. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.