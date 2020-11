WROBEL - Mary M.(nee Mentkowski)November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Elaine (Bill) Morsman and the late Ronnie; grandmother of Vincent and Nicholas (Hilary) Antonioli and Alexandra and Veronica Morsman; aunt of Eric and Lance (Liz) Doberstein; sister of Leo (Alice) Mentkowski and the late Florence Mazur, Arlene Jabcuga and Alice "Cookie" Doberstein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com