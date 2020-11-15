Menu
Mary M. WROBEL
WROBEL - Mary M.
(nee Mentkowski)
November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Elaine (Bill) Morsman and the late Ronnie; grandmother of Vincent and Nicholas (Hilary) Antonioli and Alexandra and Veronica Morsman; aunt of Eric and Lance (Liz) Doberstein; sister of Leo (Alice) Mentkowski and the late Florence Mazur, Arlene Jabcuga and Alice "Cookie" Doberstein; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
