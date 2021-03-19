Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAGYAR - Mary A. Of Lackawanna entered into rest on March 15, 2021. Loving sister of Nancy Rizzo; adored daughter of late Russell and Lauretta Rizzo; also survived by many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM, where funeral services will immediately follow.
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nancy My deepest sympathy. I was sorry to read of your sister´s passing. May she Rest In Peace and may God be with you at this difficult time.
Debbie D
March 21, 2021
New marry for many years she was a wonderful person she will be sadly missed
Kenneth J Gallagher
March 20, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Mary's passing away earlier this week. She was such a nice person to know. Best wishes to you, Nancy, as we know this has been very hard on you. I was Mary's former sister in law and David, her former husband. We wish you all the best in this time of great sadness.
Rose and David Magyar
March 20, 2021
Rest in eternal peace with all your loving family.I have many great memories of growing up next door to you.My deepest condolences to Nancy.
Charlotte(Ricotta)Remington
March 19, 2021
Dear Nancy - Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time
Love, Joanne Thompson &
Bob Ranic
Joanne Majtyka-Thompson
March 19, 2021
you are back with your loving father and mother..rest in peace..