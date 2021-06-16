Menu
Mary PRIDEAUX "Estelle" MAHONY
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
MAHONEY - Mary "Estelle" Prideaux (nee Oshei)
Of Ontario Canada, entered into rest on June 15th 2021, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born in Buffalo, NY, on April 20th, 1968 to the late Robert Chittenden Oshei, Jr. and Mary Walker; beloved Mother of Miles Chittenden Mahony and Gunnar Pratt Mahony; loving sister to Claire Marie Fitzpatrick Oshei (Brian Jensen), Robert Chittenden Oshei III, Lissa Oshei (Caitie Higgins), and Jonathan Fletcher Pratt Oshei; loving stepdaughter of Mary Martha Oshei; devoted niece to Lorna (Lornie) Walker (Tom Craighead); survived by several aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry what a great woman she was sadly missed
Ron cauley
June 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to Estelle's family. I was so saddened today to hear of her passing, I will forever hold our special memories close to my heart. Her kind soul and kindred spirit will be remembered forever. It is comforting to know she is now reunited with her mother and father. Rest in peace my friend.
Lori Brewster Cappellazzo
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! Estelle was a beautiful soul and fantastic artist. She was interesting, kind, and had a lovely spirit. You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Kate Hibbard
Friend
June 16, 2021
A beautiful woman gone too soon. Condolences.
Patrick Nehin
June 16, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss, Estelle is now with the Lord, filled with Love, Peace, & Happiness!
The Ratigan Family (Bob,Cathy,&Dylan)
Family
June 16, 2021
