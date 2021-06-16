MAHONEY - Mary "Estelle" Prideaux (nee Oshei)
Of Ontario Canada, entered into rest on June 15th 2021, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born in Buffalo, NY, on April 20th, 1968 to the late Robert Chittenden Oshei, Jr. and Mary Walker; beloved Mother of Miles Chittenden Mahony and Gunnar Pratt Mahony; loving sister to Claire Marie Fitzpatrick Oshei (Brian Jensen), Robert Chittenden Oshei III, Lissa Oshei (Caitie Higgins), and Jonathan Fletcher Pratt Oshei; loving stepdaughter of Mary Martha Oshei; devoted niece to Lorna (Lornie) Walker (Tom Craighead); survived by several aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.