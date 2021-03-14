Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou MARRA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MARRA - Mary Lou
(nee Pendolino)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on March 10, 2021. Devoted mother of Roxane Damico (Robert Hartman) and Tino Marra; cherished Nani of Anthony Damico and Gina Damico (Matt Pierakos); adored great-grandma of Lucia, Kaiden and Avery; loving sister of the late Joseph (Helen) Pendolino and the late Sam (late Ann) Pendolino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Monday, at 10:30 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Roxane we are so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Her beautiful smile and the love for her family was huge. Huge hugs to you and your family.
Ralph and Nancy Santangelo
March 20, 2021
Roxane and Tino, We were very sorry to hear of Mary Lou´s passing. She was truly a beautiful person and will be missed by all who knew her. May God give your family comfort at this difficult time.
Linda (Valvo) and John Gasbarrino
March 18, 2021
Prayers and hugs to the whole family. Aunt MaryLou was a wonderful lady. She was kind, sweet and had the biggest heart of all. Rest in Peace I love you
MaryAnn Ciezki
March 17, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Mary Lou´s family. She was a great lady always kind always smiling. My prayers are with you.
Carolyn Mazzara
March 15, 2021
Love, Your Feel Rite Family
March 14, 2021
My thought and prayers are with her family Remembering all the great times we shared with the Best Friend anyone could ever hope to have, She was the sweetest,kindness,and giving person ever I will miss you and my prayers and thoughts will be with you every day. R.I.P. my dear friend.
Jo Briandi
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results