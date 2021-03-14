MARRA - Mary Lou
(nee Pendolino)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on March 10, 2021. Devoted mother of Roxane Damico (Robert Hartman) and Tino Marra; cherished Nani of Anthony Damico and Gina Damico (Matt Pierakos); adored great-grandma of Lucia, Kaiden and Avery; loving sister of the late Joseph (Helen) Pendolino and the late Sam (late Ann) Pendolino; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Monday, at 10:30 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.