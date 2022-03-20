MASTERSON - Mary Ellen

(nee Kennedy)

Left this world on March 10, 2022 in Venice, Florida. Born at St. Mary Maternity Hospital (Buffalo, NY), to Virginia (Monahan) and Charles J. Kennedy, Esq. At age five, Mary Ellen was enrolled at Mt. St. Mary Academy in Kenmore, NY, graduating with the class of 1945. After graduating from Mt. St. Mary, she attended the University of Buffalo. Mary Ellen was married to Dr. Joseph P. Masterson, M.D., an internal medicine specialist who was associated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Louise de Marillac (Sisters) Hospital in Buffalo, New York. Together they had five children, Mary Jo Cecil (Andrew), Charles C. Masterson (Barb), Marcy V. Masterson, Joseph E. Masterson (Tressa), and Ellen Fisher (Sean). Loving grandmother of Jack, Annie and Clare Cecil, Lauren and CJ Masterson, Alice and Libby Fisher and Katie Masterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date with interment at Mt. Olivet cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.