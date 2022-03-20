Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ellen MASTERSON
MASTERSON - Mary Ellen
(nee Kennedy)
Left this world on March 10, 2022 in Venice, Florida. Born at St. Mary Maternity Hospital (Buffalo, NY), to Virginia (Monahan) and Charles J. Kennedy, Esq. At age five, Mary Ellen was enrolled at Mt. St. Mary Academy in Kenmore, NY, graduating with the class of 1945. After graduating from Mt. St. Mary, she attended the University of Buffalo. Mary Ellen was married to Dr. Joseph P. Masterson, M.D., an internal medicine specialist who was associated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Louise de Marillac (Sisters) Hospital in Buffalo, New York. Together they had five children, Mary Jo Cecil (Andrew), Charles C. Masterson (Barb), Marcy V. Masterson, Joseph E. Masterson (Tressa), and Ellen Fisher (Sean). Loving grandmother of Jack, Annie and Clare Cecil, Lauren and CJ Masterson, Alice and Libby Fisher and Katie Masterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date with interment at Mt. Olivet cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Very saddened to hear of Mary Ellen's passing. We have many fond memories of her when she lived on Fairlawn Dr. Mary Ellen sold us our house on Fairlawn in 1982. God bless her!
Bill Blake
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results