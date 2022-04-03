McBRIDE - Mary E.
(nee Minshull)
Mary passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, at the age of 92. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Keith F. McBride for 69 years; devoted mother of the late Scott D. (Anne M.) McBride and Jan (John) Snyder; loving grandmother of Sarah Snyder (Scott Anthony) and Macki Snyder (Justin Flori); sister of Sally Davis and Nancy Barevies; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was an elementary school teacher in Ithica, NY, while Keith completed his veterinary education. As a young mother, Mary was a Sunday school teacher and an active leader in the Boy and Girl Scouts. Later, she joined her husband in the family business as Secretary of McBride Small Animal Hospital, located on Young Street, in Tonawanda. She also remained involved with her Tri Delta National Women's Sorority and Michigan State Alumnae. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date for both Mary and Keith. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at: stjude.org
or Kenmore Rotary Foundation, 3411 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please share your condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.