McCOY - Mary Lou Ann

(nee Paladino)

March 29 2022. Beloved wife of Charles Leon McCoy; cherished mother of Charles L., Neal T. (Angela) and Joseph C. (Melanie) McCoy; loving grandmother of Taylor, Sara, Samantha and Xavier; loving sister of Carl (Cathy) Paladino and Joseph Paladino; also survived by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 3-8 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca NY, 828-1846 (Same location as Sieck Mast & Leslie), where you are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM on Saturday at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park (Please assemble at Church). Flowers are gratefully declined in lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Buffalo Hospice, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14240.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.