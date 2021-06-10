Menu
Mary Catherine McMULLEN
1934 - 2021
1934
2021
McMULLEN - Mary Catherine (nee Clossin)
Many hearts were shattered on the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021, when our Angel Mary Catherine (Clossin) McMullen took her final breath at the age of 87. She spent most of her life residing in Kenmore, NY and in more recent years, she called Ransomville home. Born in Gallitizin, PA, on March 19, 1934, she was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Kochara) Clossin; beloved wife of the late Robert A. McMullen, Sr.; loving and devoted mother to her five children, Robert (Sue) McMullen, Jr., Deborah (Jim) Hurlburt, David (Gloria) McMullen, Kim (Jimmy) Jones, and Mary Ann (Steve) Jones. She was also the cherished grandmother to ten grandchildren and the beloved great-grandmother to 17 great-grandchildren. Mary was the second oldest of nine children, and is survived by her siblings, Pat, Shirley, Jim, Barb, Tom, Connie and Louise. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, including her neighbor and best friend, Diane Lapp. Mary was predeceased great-grandson, Jacob David McMullen, and her sister, Kathleen Clossin. Her grandson, Brandon Robert McMullen, sadly passed away the following morning of June 8, 2021. Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in St. Paul's RC Church in Kenmore, NY, followed by entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings to Niagara Hospice. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for full obituary and online condolences. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, Niagara Falls, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
Absolutely wonderful neighbor and friend .
Lance & Rashida Williams
Friend
June 10, 2021
