METELSKI - Mary D. "Aunt Mary" Age 90, December 9, 2021, daughter of the late George and Patronella (nee Andrichuk) Metelski; sister of Ann "Cathy" (late Robert) Grinder, late John (late Pat) and late George (late Sylvia); also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. Services to be performed at a later date.
One of my favorite people to spend time with as a child. She will always hold a special place in my heart. I will miss her independent spirit.
Elizabeth Grinder
December 21, 2021
So sorry, I remember living down the street from her for years.
Mahar
December 20, 2021
Dear Cathy,
So sorry for your loss. Warm thoughts to the family.
Sue Unkefer (Andrichuk)
Family
December 14, 2021
Dear Cathy and family, so sorry for your loss. She was so upbeat and fun loving.
Marianne Homen Hintermeier
December 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear the sad news of Mary´s passing. We had many nice conversations over the years and she always kept me updated on the happenings in the world of tennis. As you know she was a wonderful person and will truly be missed.