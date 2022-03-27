Menu
Mary Jane MEYER
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
Age 92, of Boston, NY, March 22, 2022. Loving wife of the late Clarence "Bud" Meyer; dear mother of Ann (Mark) Heusinger and Linda (Bruce) Wellington; cherished grandmother of Marie (Kyle) Schunk-Salley, Clayton Schunk, Amy (Timothy) Kasper, Kimberly (Steven) Tucker, Jennifer (Brian) Larson and Michelle (Matthew) Miller and 25 great-grandchildren; sister of George (Dorothy), the late Kenneth (Phyllis), the late Lavern (Rita) and Nicholas Schmitt, Eleanor (the late Peter) Suja, Frances (Brian) Moyer; beloved companion of the late Anthony Domin. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY, at 11 AM (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow at the Colden Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
