Sister Mary Michele, CSSF
Felician Sisters Congregation Adele Mazur
November 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Malinowski) and Joseph Mazur; loving sister of the late Ted (Mary) Mazur. Felician Sisters and family will celebrate a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Please share condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.