KIRBY MILLER - Mary A.
(nee Sagun)
Passed away September 1, 2021, at home in Cheektowaga after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Buffalo on November 29, 1925, to the late Stefan Sagun and the late Antionette (nee Orzchowska) Sagun. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1944. In 1946, she married the late John F. Miller, Jr. In 1950, their growing family moved to Cheektowaga where they raised eight children. After the passing of her first husband, she married the late Thomas L. Kirby, Sr., in 1989. Her spirit of generosity spread throughout her church and community. She was a founding parishioner of Infant of Prague Church and served as president of the Altar and Rosary Society and as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of Leonard Post Auxiliary 6251, HIAS Senior Group, Knights of Columbus Fr. Justin Council Auxiliary, Ladies of Charity, Cheektowaga Historical Association, and held office in several of those organizations. Later in life, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Hospice Buffalo. Mary was an avid bowler, reader, gardener, card player, and traveler. She especially enjoyed bus trips, going on cruises with her family, traveling around the country to visit her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren card games. She was the dear mother of Jacqueline M. Miller, Virginia M. Prunella, Peter D. Miller, Christine A. Tee (James), Susan M. Shellhouse, Deborah D. Miller (Derrick Brochey), Amy L. Miller Gartland (Christopher), and John F. Miller, III (Angela); stepmother of Thomas L. Kirby, Jr. (Mary); loving grandmother of Elizabeth Tee, James Tee, John Shellhouse (April), Mary Gonska (Daniel), Ross Scott-Miller (Jamila), Blaise Scott-Miller, Claire Gartland, Christopher Gartland, Peter Gartland, Mark Prunella, and John F. Miller IV; step-grandmother of Eileen Evon (Robert), John Cotton, and Charlotte Scott-Hayes; and great-grandmother of John, William, Matthew, and Andrew Gonska and Clara and Jack Shellhouse. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; husbands; siblings and their spouses, Ann Frazier (Clyde), Steven Sagun (Josephine), Edward Sagun (Hilma), Sr. Angelica Sagun, Agnes Domske (Joseph), and Rose Pasco (Frank); sister-in-law Marian Labiak (Henry); brother-in-law Edward Miller; and stepdaughter, Laurel Cotton. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 8th, 4 PM to 8 PM at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial is offered Thursday, September 9th at 10 AM Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Buffalo or FeedMore WNY. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.