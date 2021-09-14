MILLER - Mary Ann T. (nee Piechocki)

September 11, 2021, beloved wife of Brian J. Miller; dear mother of Jennifer (Alan) LeClaire, Theresa (Jeffrey) Hauser and the late Brian Joseph Miller; cherished grandmother of Elisabeth, Emily and Claudia Hauser and Alexa LeClaire; predeceased by two brothers. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043 on Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2734 Seminary Rd., South East Heath, OH 43056. Mrs. Miller was Vice President of Dominican Laity Region No. 3, member of Provincial Council Apostolate Evangelization Committee, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Martha's Parish, Chairman St. Martha's Rosary Apostolate and past Pro-Life Coordinator at St. Martha's Parish. Please be mindful, Covid restrictions will apply.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.