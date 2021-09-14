MILLER - Mary Ann T. (nee Piechocki) September 11, 2021, beloved wife of Brian J. Miller; dear mother of Jennifer (Alan) LeClaire, Theresa (Jeffrey) Hauser and the late Brian Joseph Miller; cherished grandmother of Elisabeth, Emily and Claudia Hauser and Alexa LeClaire; predeceased by two brothers. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043 on Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2734 Seminary Rd., South East Heath, OH 43056. Mrs. Miller was Vice President of Dominican Laity Region No. 3, member of Provincial Council Apostolate Evangelization Committee, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Martha's Parish, Chairman St. Martha's Rosary Apostolate and past Pro-Life Coordinator at St. Martha's Parish. Please be mindful, Covid restrictions will apply.
I just learned of Mary Ann's passing and wanted to extend my sympathies to Brian, Jen and Tish. Mary Ann was such a wonderful person and I have very fond memories of her when Sharon and I were younger. Wishing you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
LIBBY STOCKDILL
September 19, 2021
God bless her may she Rest In Peace Brian I´m truly sorry for your loss
Mike Swayne
September 16, 2021
What a Beautiful person and certainly a Wonderful Godmother to my dear Sharon. Brian, Jennifer and Tish I am so truly sorry for your loss your wife and mother was one in a million. Truly one of the nicest people I have encountered in my life!
Joe Wrzosek
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kate & Greg Liegl (Dominican Laity)
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your wife and mother .. She was such a very beautiful person. She always had a very beautiful warm smile.
Robert&Ann Marie Gaik
September 14, 2021
So sad to hear such a beautiful lady has left us. Our hearts and prayers are with you.