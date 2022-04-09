Menu
Mary T. O'ROURKE
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
Calling hours
Apr, 10 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
O'ROURKE - Mary T.
(Luthringer)
April 6, 2022. Wife of Terrence O'Rourke
for 41 years; loving mother of Jennifer (Ivan) Wray and Brendan O'Rourke; stepmother to Terry (Barb) O'Rourke, Jr., Shannon (Michael) Robertson, and Gavin; grandmother of McCaely, Teagan, Madigan, Michael, Shea, and Sean; sister of Gene (Nancy), Greg (Christine), Jamie (Margaret), Lissa Carroll, Kevin, the late Sheila (Michael) Grimaldi, and Kaileen Luthringer-Anderson; blessed with many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 1-5 PM, at the Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
Apr
10
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
