O'ROURKE - Mary T.
(Luthringer)
April 6, 2022. Wife of Terrence O'Rourke
for 41 years; loving mother of Jennifer (Ivan) Wray and Brendan O'Rourke; stepmother to Terry (Barb) O'Rourke, Jr., Shannon (Michael) Robertson, and Gavin; grandmother of McCaely, Teagan, Madigan, Michael, Shea, and Sean; sister of Gene (Nancy), Greg (Christine), Jamie (Margaret), Lissa Carroll, Kevin, the late Sheila (Michael) Grimaldi, and Kaileen Luthringer-Anderson; blessed with many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 1-5 PM, at the Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.