OCONNOR - Mary E. (nee Cocina)Of Blasdell, NY, December 6, 2021. Beloved sister of James (Macie), Joseph (Janice) Cocina, Tina (Michael) Mack, Andrew Cocina and the late William Cocina; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Mary's memory. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME.