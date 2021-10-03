OSUCH - Mary Ann (nee Petroci)
September 29, 2021. Beloved wife of John W. Osuch; dearest mother of Joan (John) Kalstek, Roseanne (James) Schaefer and Marcus Osuch; loving grandmother of Kevin (Dorothee) Kalstek, Ashley (Brian) Jewett, Joshua Schaefer and Aaron Schaefer; great-grandmother of Haleigh Kalstek; sister of Michael (Jean) Petroci, Irene (Jack) Fisher, late John (late Irene) Petroci, late Joseph (Loretta) Petroci and the late George (Karen) Petroci. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10AM, at St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.