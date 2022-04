OSUCH - Mary Ann (nee Petroci)September 29, 2021. Beloved wife of John W. Osuch; dearest mother of Joan (John) Kalstek, Roseanne (James) Schaefer and Marcus Osuch; loving grandmother of Kevin (Dorothee) Kalstek, Ashley (Brian) Jewett, Joshua Schaefer and Aaron Schaefer; great-grandmother of Haleigh Kalstek; sister of Michael (Jean) Petroci, Irene (Jack) Fisher, late John (late Irene) Petroci, late Joseph (Loretta) Petroci and the late George (Karen) Petroci. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10AM, at St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com