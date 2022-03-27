PALISANO - Mary (nee Mattie)
March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Palisano. Devoted mother of Deborah (Larry) Lloyd and Leslie (Philip) Lynch. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Annette Eckert and the late Frances Cieslinsk and Jeanette Cherry. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of family. Memorials in Mary's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your online condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.