Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary PALISANO
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
PALISANO - Mary (nee Mattie)
March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Palisano. Devoted mother of Deborah (Larry) Lloyd and Leslie (Philip) Lynch. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Annette Eckert and the late Frances Cieslinsk and Jeanette Cherry. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of family. Memorials in Mary's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.