PARISH - Mary Kathryn "Kay"(nee Crowley)
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Mary Kathryn "Kay" (Crowley) Parish will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton Street, Williamsville, NY, 14221. A reception and time of conversation will immediately follow in the church hall. Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years on March 11, 2020. For Mary's complete life story and to leave condolences, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.