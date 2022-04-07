Menu
Buffalo News
Mary R. PASCO
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
PASCO - Mary R.
Of West Seneca, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved sister of Theresa Vella, Louis (Joyce) Pasco and the late Anthony Pasco, Caroline (late Arthur) Wisniewski, Angela Pasco and Louise Ann Pasco; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Angeline Pasco (nee Cutre); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. would be appreciated.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
9
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.