PASCO - Mary R.
Of West Seneca, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved sister of Theresa Vella, Louis (Joyce) Pasco and the late Anthony Pasco, Caroline (late Arthur) Wisniewski, Angela Pasco and Louise Ann Pasco; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Angeline Pasco (nee Cutre); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.