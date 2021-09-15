PAWLAK - Mary Lou
(nee LaMattina)
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021, at age 83. Beloved wife of Norman Pawlak; devoted mother of Susan (William) Meyer and Kenneth (Debra) Pawlak; loving grandmother of Sarah Pawlak, Emily (Jerry) Baker, Rachel Pawlak, and Matthew Pawlak; and great-grandmother of Wyatt Baker. She was born in Dunkirk, NY, to the late Matthew and Arlene (Sievert) LaMattina. She was a sister to John (Deborah) LaMattina and other predeceased brothers and a sister, William (Geraldine) LaMattina, Ronald LaMattina, and Peggy (Francis) Kohlman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DePaul, 1931 Buffalo Rd., Rochester, NY, 14624 (depaul.org
) Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Online tributes at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.