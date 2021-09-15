Menu
Mary Lou PAWLAK
PAWLAK - Mary Lou
(nee LaMattina)
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021, at age 83. Beloved wife of Norman Pawlak; devoted mother of Susan (William) Meyer and Kenneth (Debra) Pawlak; loving grandmother of Sarah Pawlak, Emily (Jerry) Baker, Rachel Pawlak, and Matthew Pawlak; and great-grandmother of Wyatt Baker. She was born in Dunkirk, NY, to the late Matthew and Arlene (Sievert) LaMattina. She was a sister to John (Deborah) LaMattina and other predeceased brothers and a sister, William (Geraldine) LaMattina, Ronald LaMattina, and Peggy (Francis) Kohlman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DePaul, 1931 Buffalo Rd., Rochester, NY, 14624 (depaul.org) Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Online tributes at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry for your loss. I will carry with me fond memories of her that date back to my childhood. She is at peace now.
Greg Mead
September 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Pawlak family. I work at Wheatfield Commons, and enjoyed my chats with MaryLou. Such a sweet lady. She will be missed.
Susan Annalora
September 15, 2021
