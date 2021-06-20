Dear Pennella Family, Sending love and heartfelt condolences after sadly reading about your loss of Mary Lou. Remembering the enjoyment we all had in our house on Russell...for just a short time but with the fondest memories of little Mary Lou, her big dark eyes and cute smile! May you find comfort as you hold tightly in your hearts your beautiful memories of her thru tears today and with smiles forever...Rest in Peace Mary Lou...

Nancy (Bova) Harper Friend June 21, 2021