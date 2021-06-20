PENNELLA - Mary Lou
June 7, 2021 at age 55. Beloved daughter of JoEllen (nee Denman) and Louis J. Pennella; dear sister of Lynne (Peter) Battaglia, Jr., John (Sandra) Pennella and Penny Siffringer (Jon Campolo); dear aunt of Gina, Peter III, Joseph and Anna Battaglia and Cole, Kelly and Jason Pennella and Nathan and Allyson Siffringer; granddaughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Denman and Anthony and Louise Pennella; great-niece of Marguerite Pennella; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Celebration of Mary Lou's Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, memorials may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Transitional Services Inc. of Buffalo. Please visit Mary Lou's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.