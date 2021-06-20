Menu
Mary Lou PENNELLA
PENNELLA - Mary Lou
June 7, 2021 at age 55. Beloved daughter of JoEllen (nee Denman) and Louis J. Pennella; dear sister of Lynne (Peter) Battaglia, Jr., John (Sandra) Pennella and Penny Siffringer (Jon Campolo); dear aunt of Gina, Peter III, Joseph and Anna Battaglia and Cole, Kelly and Jason Pennella and Nathan and Allyson Siffringer; granddaughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Denman and Anthony and Louise Pennella; great-niece of Marguerite Pennella; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Celebration of Mary Lou's Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, memorials may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Transitional Services Inc. of Buffalo. Please visit Mary Lou's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
Dear Pennella Family, Sending love and heartfelt condolences after sadly reading about your loss of Mary Lou. Remembering the enjoyment we all had in our house on Russell...for just a short time but with the fondest memories of little Mary Lou, her big dark eyes and cute smile! May you find comfort as you hold tightly in your hearts your beautiful memories of her thru tears today and with smiles forever...Rest in Peace Mary Lou...
Nancy (Bova) Harper
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dear Family, So sorry for your loss. Mary was a special lady, always will remember her smile. May she rest in peace and may you all embrace fond memories. xxxooo
Adam and Sandy (Battaglia) Ziccardi
June 20, 2021
