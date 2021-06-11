PERILLO - Mary A. (nee Terreri)
Of West Seneca, NY. June 6, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Edward L.; loving mother of Edward J. (Susan), Joseph T. (Susan), Michael P. (Laura), Patricia A. Snyder (Gary Wegner), Maria (Michael) Behm and the late Cheryl Ann Perillo; cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 14; predeceased by her siblings John (Marion) Terreri, Dominic (Marie) Terreri and Juliet (Ettore) Masci. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of The Third Order of St. Dominic. "Miss Mary" retired from Allendale Elementary School after 45 years. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV for their excellent care and compassion. Family will be present Sunday 1-5 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10 AM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV Fund. Online condolences may be shared atwww.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.