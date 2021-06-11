Menu
Mary A. PERILLO
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
PERILLO - Mary A. (nee Terreri)
Of West Seneca, NY. June 6, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Edward L.; loving mother of Edward J. (Susan), Joseph T. (Susan), Michael P. (Laura), Patricia A. Snyder (Gary Wegner), Maria (Michael) Behm and the late Cheryl Ann Perillo; cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 14; predeceased by her siblings John (Marion) Terreri, Dominic (Marie) Terreri and Juliet (Ettore) Masci. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of The Third Order of St. Dominic. "Miss Mary" retired from Allendale Elementary School after 45 years. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV for their excellent care and compassion. Family will be present Sunday 1-5 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10 AM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV Fund. Online condolences may be shared at
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
1 Arcade St., West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All my condolences. Sorry to hear about your Moms passing Ed. This is your buddy from the steel plant
Peter Lauricella
Friend
June 12, 2021
Joe, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your Lovely Mother. Prayers for you and your family.
Sheila Rickard Finucane
Other
June 11, 2021
