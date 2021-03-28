PETERS - Mary E.
(nee Mastrangelo)
Of Depew, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Peters; dearest mother of Kimberly A. (Darrin) Januszkiewicz, Nicole M. (John) Evoy and Brian G. Peters; grandmother of Jacob, Joshua, Justin and Jeremy; daughter of the late George and Margaret (Maranto) Mastrangelo; sister of the late Ralph (Constance) and Jack (Eleanor) Mastrangelo; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. (Face masks are required in church). Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.