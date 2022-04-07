Menu
Mary J. POPE
POPE - Mary J. (nee Zigrossi)
April 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Boniface F. Pope; loving mother of Brian, Linda Pope, Angela (Keith) Watts, Henry Pope, Mary (Christopher) Pope-Baratta, Laura (Pasquale) Greco, Ann (William) Merrill, Victoria and Susan Pope; grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of four great-granddaughters; loving sister of Lillian (late Thomas) Wojtaszek, Anna Marie (Thomas) Rozek; predeceased by eight siblings; cherished aunt to several nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 3-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to assemble in church for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 8:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
