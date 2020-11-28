Sister STAWICKI -
Mary Presentia
Peacefully on November 25, 2020 in the 89th year of life and the 71st year of religious life. Sister Presentia is survived by her sisters in community, her sister-in-law, Sr. Marvina Kupiszewski, her brother-in-law, John Kupiszewski, and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by parents, Felix and Hedwig (nee Ciosek); siblings Mary Kupiszewski, Irene Stack, and Stella Stawicki. Burial will be held privately at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. A Memorial Commendation will be included at the 11:00 AM. Advent Mass at St. Mary's Church in Medina, NY on Sunday, November 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph in memory of Sister M. Presentia Stawicki. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.