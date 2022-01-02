Menu
Mary Eileen PRISINZANO
PRISINZANO - Mary Eileen
(nee Gallagher)
Went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 48 years to Douglas J. Prisinzano; loving mother of Joseph (Mary Magdalene) Prisinzano; adored grandmother of Angelique, Lincoln, Carter, Carmela and Cyrille; dearest sister of James (Susan) Gallagher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary Eileen enjoyed her career as a reading teacher at the Academic Challenge Center and received the city's Reading Teacher of the Year Award during the only year it was presented. Concurrently, Mary Eileen served as Program Coordinator transforming the school into Buffalo Elementary School of Technology through her work with Verizon and UB Engineering. For this, she received the Niagara Frontier Pathfinder Award. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or https://www.buffalocitymission.org/. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Mary Eileen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
To your Doug and son You have my deepest condolences at the death of your wife and mother I´ve known Mary Eileen since we were in grammar school and you´re right she had the kindest heart in the whole world I´m sorry we never got the chance to get back together after we were retired but she did comment on my Facebook account to let me know if she cared a great woman has been taken from us and only time will make it hurt less hugs
Kathryn Battaglia
Friend
January 3, 2022
I worked with Mary Eileen at School 6. She was a joy to work with, always with a smile and willing to do any job. She was the backbone of the school. May she Rest In Peace.
Margaret Latona
January 3, 2022
