To your Doug and son You have my deepest condolences at the death of your wife and mother I´ve known Mary Eileen since we were in grammar school and you´re right she had the kindest heart in the whole world I´m sorry we never got the chance to get back together after we were retired but she did comment on my Facebook account to let me know if she cared a great woman has been taken from us and only time will make it hurt less hugs

Kathryn Battaglia Friend January 3, 2022