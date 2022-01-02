PRISINZANO - Mary Eileen
(nee Gallagher)
Went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 48 years to Douglas J. Prisinzano; loving mother of Joseph (Mary Magdalene) Prisinzano; adored grandmother of Angelique, Lincoln, Carter, Carmela and Cyrille; dearest sister of James (Susan) Gallagher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary Eileen enjoyed her career as a reading teacher at the Academic Challenge Center and received the city's Reading Teacher of the Year Award during the only year it was presented. Concurrently, Mary Eileen served as Program Coordinator transforming the school into Buffalo Elementary School of Technology through her work with Verizon and UB Engineering. For this, she received the Niagara Frontier Pathfinder Award. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or https://www.buffalocitymission.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.