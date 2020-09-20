CULTRARA - Mary R.
(nee Tauriello)
September 18, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of 66 years to Thomas J. Cultrara; loving mother of Thomas (Josie), Michael (Patty) and David (Barbara) Cultrara; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Christina, Chelsea (Matt), Nicholas and Lillian; adored great-grandmother of Sterling, Thomas and Nora Jean; dear sister of the late James Tauriello; caring sister-in-law of Mary Lou Tauriello, Leonard (Inge) Cultrara, Betty (late Michael) Bavaro, Jeanie (late Samuel) Serra and the late Rosie (late Jack) Anthon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mary was a wonderful cook and baker, she was very devoted to her family, was much loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.