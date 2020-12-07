FRANCIS - Mary R.
Age 80, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away December 4, 2020, at Niagara Hospice House. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Sadowski) Kloch; beloved mother of Melinda Sattelberg (Brian Vouch), Carolyn Francis and Connie (Timothy) Lemanski; beloved grandmother of six; great-grandmother of five; cherished sister of Michael (Jeanette), Thomas (Lauren), Francis (Jackie) Kloch, Stephen (Lana), Catherine and Theresa Kloch, Barbara (Larry) Moore and Margaret (Frank) Lehman, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Gary Sattleberg, Jr., and her siblings, Anthony Kloch, Jr. and Anna Gunn. Private services with interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 7, 2020.