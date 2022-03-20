Menu
Mary Louise Patricia RAMSEY
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
RAMSEY - Mary Louise Patricia (nee Crotty)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles Ramsey and the late Roger Hornung; loving mother of Catherine Hornung, Michael (Hang) Hornung, Patti Hornung, William (Mary Lou) Hornung, Lynn (Ronald) Doster and Cynthia (Robert) Cresap; dearest grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of three; sister of the late John Crotty. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Saturday, April 2, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkabutla Rescue Rehabilitation and Foster in Tunica, MS. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
